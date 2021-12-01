Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $21.84.

