Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

