Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Patricia L. Wadors Sells 25,231 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,048,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PCOR opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $107,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

