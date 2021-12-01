Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.15

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.15 and last traded at $154.93, with a volume of 35493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

