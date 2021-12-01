ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 11.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price dropped 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 508,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,285,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $978,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

