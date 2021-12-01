Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.95 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Proton has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $196.27 million and $5.95 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00240505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00087760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,297,787,892 coins and its circulating supply is 8,440,200,329 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

