Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of TROX opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.