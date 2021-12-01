Prudential Financial Inc. Has $288,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,526 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

