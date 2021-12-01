Prudential Financial Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $803.98 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.25 and a 12-month high of $915.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $845.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.