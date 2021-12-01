Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 872 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 421.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RELX shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

