Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AppFolio by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.17 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

