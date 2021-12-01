Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,000 shares of company stock worth $6,957,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

