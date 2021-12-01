Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

