Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,863,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 423,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $133.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

