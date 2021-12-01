PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PIFMY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.9738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

