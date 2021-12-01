Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.46.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

