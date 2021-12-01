Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Up 16.7%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 511,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 750,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

In other news, Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,991,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$618,732.72.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

