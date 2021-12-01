PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

