Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of QK opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

