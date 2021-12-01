Quantis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $23,010.09 and $11.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.50 or 0.08039479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,103.06 or 1.00423217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.