Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Qudian were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 60.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QD opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $354.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

