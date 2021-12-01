Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Cap of $62.17 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $62.17 million and $1.15 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.39 or 0.07912057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.55 or 0.99817879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021615 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

