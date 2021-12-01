Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.