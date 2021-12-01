Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rambus by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

