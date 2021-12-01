RAMP Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. RAMP has a market cap of $115.73 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00235660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,870,864 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

