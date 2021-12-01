RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,252,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,721. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RAPT opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $964.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

