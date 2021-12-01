Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $10.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.91. 1,331,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,793. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

