Raymond James Reiterates “C$0.65” Price Target for Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) has been given a C$0.65 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLY. ATB Capital raised Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

