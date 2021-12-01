Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.77 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

