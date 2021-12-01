Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.54 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.13 and its 200-day moving average is $228.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

