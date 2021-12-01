Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 181,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

