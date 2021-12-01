Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after buying an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

EPD stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

