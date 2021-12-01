Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 831 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.