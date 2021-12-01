RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

RICK stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $569.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

