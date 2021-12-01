Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Acquires C$24,214.13 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Brian Lang purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$24,214.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at C$24,214.13.

TSE REAL opened at C$7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$623.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$20.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. ATB Capital cut their price target on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

