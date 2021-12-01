Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,821,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $324,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

