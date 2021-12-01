Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB):
- 11/29/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “
- 11/23/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/19/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “
- 11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “
SPRB traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,301. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
