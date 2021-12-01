Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 6.26 and last traded at 6.15. Approximately 158,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 811,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of 6.32.

In related news, insider Craig Allan Steinke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 5.71 per share, for a total transaction of 57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,522,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 31,534,599.87.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

