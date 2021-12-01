Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Up 0.5%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 6.26 and last traded at 6.15. Approximately 158,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 811,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of 6.32.

In related news, insider Craig Allan Steinke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 5.71 per share, for a total transaction of 57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,522,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 31,534,599.87.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

