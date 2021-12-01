RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $326.87 million and $16.39 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00401978 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00188001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00097079 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

