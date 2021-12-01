RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,049. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

