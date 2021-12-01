Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Reduced by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $632.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $606.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.59.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,079 shares of company stock valued at $29,338,414. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

