Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after buying an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

