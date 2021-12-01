Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,755,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. 109,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

