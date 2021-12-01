Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 35,302 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 64,185.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.54. 940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.99 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.