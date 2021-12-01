Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.40 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 35,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 5,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,858. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

