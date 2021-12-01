Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,710. The stock has a market cap of $425.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.58.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

