Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 70,291.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,944 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 17,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,453. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.