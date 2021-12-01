Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.56

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 4314581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter worth approximately $7,321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 133.1% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 687,868 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the third quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.