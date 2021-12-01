Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.56

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 4314581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.
Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
