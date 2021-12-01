ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) versus Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 3 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 382.80%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.07%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences N/A -86.71% -42.71% Apollo Endosurgery -29.80% -589.59% -23.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 21.14 -$12.33 million ($3.78) -0.50 Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 5.43 -$22.61 million ($0.65) -12.25

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

