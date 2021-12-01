Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,460 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

